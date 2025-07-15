Senate Introduces Global Respect Act to Combat LGBTQI Rights Violations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate introduced the Global Respect Act of 2025, known as S. 2180, aimed at imposing sanctions against individuals and entities responsible for human rights violations against LGBTQI people worldwide. The bill was received on June 26, 2025, and has garnered support from ten cosponsors.

The act mandates the President to maintain a list of foreign individuals and organizations implicated in severe human rights abuses against LGBTQI individuals. This list, which will be updated every 180 days, includes individuals who have committed acts such as violence and discrimination.

According to the bill, the Secretary of State will enforce sanctions, which may include visa revocations for those listed. An annual report will be submitted to Congress detailing the enforcement actions taken regarding the law.

“This bill sends a strong message that the United States will not tolerate violence or discrimination against LGBTQI individuals,” said a Senate representative. “It is crucial to hold accountable those responsible for human rights abuses.”

Furthermore, the legislation requires the creation of official positions to track violence against LGBTQI individuals, ensuring these issues are addressed in human rights assessments by the U.S.

The Global Respect Act encourages the President to impose additional sanctions as necessary while allowing for waivers for individuals if it aligns with U.S. national interests.

Jeanne Shaheen, one of the bill’s sponsors, has been active in legislative efforts supporting LGBTQI rights. This act follows a tradition of U.S. commitment to human dignity across the globe.