Politics
Senator Blackburn Talks Spending and Security with Tennessee Residents
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) hosted a telephone town hall on Wednesday to discuss important issues with residents from Knox, Anderson, Blount, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Loudon, Sevier, and Union counties.
During the call, Blackburn addressed concerns about government spending and its impact on families. “Tonight, I had the pleasure of speaking with Tennesseans in the eastern part of the Volunteer State about what we are doing to restore regular order to rein in wasteful spending, protect our kids online and in schools, support Tennessee veterans, and make our communities safe again,” she said.
Blackburn also shared a significant announcement about McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. The Air Force selected it as the seventh main operating base for the next generation KC-46 Pegasus refueler. “This will improve national security and create jobs for Tennesseans,” Blackburn noted.
The senator’s town hall aimed to engage with constituents on various pressing topics affecting their lives and to provide updates on state and national initiatives.
