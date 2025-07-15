Senator Blumenthal Questions United-JetBlue Partnership’s Impact on Competition

Washington, D.C. — Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal has raised concerns regarding a proposed partnership between United Airlines and JetBlue Airways. In a letter revealed on July 11, 2025, Blumenthal expressed fears that the deal could harm competition and ultimately lead to higher prices for consumers.

The partnership, known as the “Blue Sky” initiative, would allow travelers to book flights on both airlines’ websites. Passengers could also earn and use points from each carrier’s frequent flyer program interchangeably. Blumenthal has called on United CEO Scott Kirby and JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty to share information about the arrangements and future plans related to this tie-up.

In his letter, Blumenthal emphasized the need for transparency, highlighting his worries that the alliance might restrict competition, particularly in the New York City area. “Any deal that may harm full and fair airline competition could lead to fewer and more expensive options for travelers,” he wrote.

As the debate heats up, neither United nor JetBlue has issued immediate comments regarding the senator’s requests. Just last month, the U.S. Transportation Department expressed its intent to reject the partnership, citing anti-competitive concerns and arguing that JetBlue could become overly reliant on United.

United and JetBlue countered, claiming that their collaboration would enhance JetBlue’s competitiveness while preserving its independence. They asserted that the cooperation would not diminish competition but rather improve options for travelers.

Blumenthal also referenced JetBlue’s past challenges, including its canceled merger with Spirit Airlines and the termination of its Northeast Alliance with American Airlines following legal challenges. The senator questioned how the current partnership could avoid the same pitfalls.

Despite the mixed outlook, experts suggest that the partnership could provide benefits, including expanded access for JetBlue customers to United’s global network and improved flight scheduling.

As the aviation industry navigates recovery from the pandemic, the implications of the Blue Sky partnership continue to attract significant attention from regulators, analysts, and the public.