Politics
Senator Cassidy Faces Fallout Over CDC Leadership Dispute
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Senator Bill Cassidy is set to lead a hearing on Wednesday featuring former CDC director Susan Monarez. This comes after her abrupt firing just weeks into her tenure amid disagreements with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The high-profile session will allow Monarez to publicly address internal conflicts that arose over vaccine policy, leading to her dismissal. Cassidy’s decision to hold the hearing marks a significant shift from the usual Republican strategy of protecting the administration from criticism.
Monarez claims she was ousted for refusing to approve vaccine policies without adequate scientific backing. She is expected to testify that Kennedy pressured her to clear decisions through political staff, which deviates from standard practices of past administrations.
Sources familiar with the situation noted this hearing could further undermine Kennedy’s credibility as public health decisions come under increased scrutiny. Cassidy’s relationship with Kennedy has deteriorated, as the Louisiana senator expresses concern over the latter’s agenda and approach.
The hearing will also feature Dr. Debra Houry, former chief medical officer at the CDC, who resigned in protest of Monarez’s firing. Houry is likely to support Monarez’s allegations and share her own experiences during the upheaval.
Cassidy, who is navigating a challenging re-election bid, has faced criticism from both public health advocates and members of his own party for supporting Kennedy’s appointment. His recent comments on the vaccine agenda have drawn ire from Trump allies and raised questions about his political future.
“I was fired for holding the line on scientific integrity,” Monarez plans to assert in her testimony, detailing demands from Kennedy that conflict with public health ethics. Experts have voiced concerns over the potential impacts of Kennedy’s new vaccine committee, which has been filled with members who challenge established vaccine safety principles.
The outcome of this hearing could influence ongoing debates surrounding vaccine policy in the U.S., particularly as public health officials contend with rising vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.
Recent Posts
- Actor Sean Kaufman Reflects on Breakout Role in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’
- Korea Open Tennis Championships Set to Begin in Seoul
- EA FC 26 Launch Details: Early Access and Editions Revealed
- Linkin Park Reenergizes Fans With Maryland Comeback Concert
- Bull Attorneys Expand Legal Services for Car Accident Victims in Kansas
- Vehicle Crashes into Pole, Gas Leak Causes Traffic Alert in Oklahoma City
- Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Unveiled Outside U.S. Capitol
- Jessica Pegula Overcomes Back Spasms with Crunches at US Open
- Dodgers’ Tanner Scott Struggles in Heartbreaking Loss to Giants
- Gerard Way Teases New Band The Mock-Ups with Future Release
- Guest Dies After Riding Epic Universe Coaster in Orlando
- Loïs Boisson Advances at Seoul Tournament, Eyes WTA Ranking Boost
- Dodgers Consider Shohei Ohtani as Relief Pitcher Amid Bullpen Struggles
- Golden State Valkyries Relocate Playoff Game to San Jose
- Dying Light: The Beast Launches Early with New Gameplay Features
- Warriors Stuck in Offseason Purgatory Over Kuminga Standoff
- Apple Launches New Software Updates Featuring Liquid Glass Design
- Breanna Stewart’s Injury Looms Over Liberty in Game 2 Loss
- Marcia Cross Named ‘Antisemite of the Week’ by Watchdog Group
- Lorde Launches ‘Ultrasound’ Tour in Austin With Packed Show