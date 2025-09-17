Senator Claims FBI’s Arctic Frost Targeted Republican Groups

WASHINGTON — Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, revealed on Tuesday that the FBI‘s investigation into election-related matters, known as “Arctic Frost,” has entangled numerous Republican groups and individuals. This exploration began in 2022 and has swept in notable organizations, including the late Charlie Kirk‘s Turning Point USA.

During a hearing focused on FBI oversight, Grassley criticized the investigation, claiming it was heavily biased. “In other words, Arctic Frost wasn’t just a case to politically investigate Trump,” he stated. “It was a vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and Department of Justice prosecutors could achieve their partisan ends and improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus.”

The Arctic Frost investigation has targeted at least 92 Republican-affiliated entities. Grassley and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., have been releasing documents regarding the investigation since January. The probe originated under FBI Director Christopher Wray and is linked to charges brought against former President Donald Trump by special counsel Jack Smith.

Grassley disclosed new records on Tuesday that indicated various Republican organizations received subpoenas during the investigation. Among those targeted are well-known figures like Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, but some of the reasons for targeting other groups like Kirk’s Turning Point USA remain unclear.

“For years, the deep state, unelected Biden bureaucrats…used lawfare to target Republican AGs and many other close friends because we were allies of Donald Trump,” said Adam Piper, Executive Director of the Republican Attorneys General Association.

Kirk, who was a prominent conservative activist, was fatally shot during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University on September 10. Following his death, several Republicans have called for a crackdown on violent left-wing groups.

In a related incident, authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating Donald Henson, a suspect who intentionally crashed his car into an FBI field office in Pittsburgh. This incident occurred early on the morning of September 17, 2025. Henson fled the scene on foot after throwing an American flag over the gate and may pose a danger to the public.

The FBI described Henson’s actions as an “act of terror” against the agency. Special Agent in Charge Christopher Giordano confirmed that Henson has previously visited the Pittsburgh office to make complaints that did not have a federal basis.

As the investigations continue into both Arctic Frost and the incident in Pittsburgh, both cases highlight the ongoing tensions between federal enforcement agencies and political entities.