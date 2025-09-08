Senator Criticizes Vance’s Support for Military Action Against Cartels

Washington, D.C. — Republican Senator Rand Paul criticized fellow party member JD Vance for his recent remarks about military action against drug cartels. Vance claimed that killing cartel members is the “highest and best use of our military” in a post on social media platform X on Saturday, defending the U.S. military’s recent strike against a Venezuelan boat.

The strike, which occurred earlier in the week, resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals that U.S. officials identified as drug traffickers. The military action has stoked tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela, a relationship that has been fraught with conflict in recent years.

In his remarks, Vance referenced comments made by President Trump, who announced additional military actions aimed at targeting drug traffickers. Trump had previously sent warships to the Caribbean and decided to dispatch F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico to support these efforts.

Paul, who chairs the Senate committee on homeland security and government affairs, condemned Vance’s comments, labeling them as “despicable”. He questioned Vance’s understanding of justice, citing themes from the novel ‘To Kill a Mockingbird‘, which deals with wrongful accusations and the importance of trials. Paul asked if Vance had considered the implications of executing individuals without trial.

Trump defended the military action in his statements, referring to those killed as “terrorists” and emphasizing the dangers they posed to U.S. citizens. He stated that the strike served as a warning to anyone contemplating bringing drugs into the U.S.

The events around the Venezuelan boat strike unfold amidst ongoing controversies involving U.S. military strategy and foreign policy in Latin America, particularly regarding the Venezuelan government led by Nicolás Maduro.