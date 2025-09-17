Senator Duckworth Opposes ICE Operations at Hines VA Hospital

Hines, Illinois – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth is raising her voice against the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) plan to allow U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to use parking spaces at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital as a staging area. In a letter addressed to Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins, Duckworth called the move a threat to veterans’ care amid the ongoing immigration enforcement operations of the Trump administration.

According to Duckworth’s office, about a dozen parking spaces at Hines have been designated for ICE agents, drawing criticism from veterans and advocates. Duckworth, a double amputee and patient at Hines herself, argues that the parking lot already struggles to accommodate veterans, families, and caregivers, making it difficult for many to access their medical appointments.

“The parking lot has long lacked capacity to handle the daily volume of patients, family members, and caregivers,” Duckworth stated in her letter. “Those limitations have forced veterans to miss appointments and made visiting Hines a highly stressful and unpleasant event for veterans.”

In her correspondence, Duckworth criticized the VA for diverting resources to support ICE operations that do not enhance veteran care. She emphasized that the presence of ICE on the hospital grounds poses an additional burden on veterans seeking health services. “It is preposterous that VA would believe allowing ICE to operate on the Hines campus will not adversely impact delivery of care for Hines’ patients,” she wrote.

Duckworth did not hold back in her critique of ICE, labeling it as “an out-of-control paramilitary force.” She expressed concern over the potential for veterans, especially those from immigrant backgrounds, to feel threatened. “Allowing ICE to stage its civil immigration enforcement operations on Hines property is a betrayal of your duty to put the best interests of veteran patients first,” she stated.

The senator requested immediate action to end ICE operations at Hines and called for better protections against deportation for veterans and their families. The letter concluded with Duckworth indicating that she does not expect a response, but rather prompt action regarding her demands.

The controversy surrounding ICE’s presence at Hines VA Hospital led to a protest on Monday, where dozens gathered to voice their concerns. Activists argued that the enforcement actions threaten the safety of veterans and interfere with their health care access, citing the diverse backgrounds of military veterans.

As of now, the Department of Veterans Affairs has not publicly commented on Duckworth’s letter or the protests surrounding ICE’s operations at the hospital.