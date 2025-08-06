Politics
Senator Marsha Blackburn Announces Run for Tennessee Governor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) officially announced her candidacy for governor of Tennessee on August 6, 2025, via a tweet posted around 7 a.m.
This announcement raises questions about her future in the Senate and initiates a competitive Republican primary for the 2026 race. Blackburn, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, has been preparing for this move for some time.
Blackburn will contend against businessman and fellow Trump ally, Rose, for the Republican nomination. This primary is set to take place in August 2026 as Governor Bill Lee approaches the end of his second term.
Since winning her Senate seat in 2018 by nearly 11 percentage points against Democrat Phil Bredesen, Blackburn’s political journey has included a decisive reelection victory last November against Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson, where she won by over 29 percentage points.
Her political roots trace back to her first election to the U.S. House in 2002, where she gained recognition as a leader against a proposed state income tax in Tennessee. In her campaign advertisement, Blackburn praised Trump’s leadership, emphasized job creation, and promoted conservative values.
“In his first six months, President Trump has made historic strides in Making America Great Again, but as he sends power back to the states, he’s going to need strong conservative governors,” Blackburn stated in her announcement. “I’m running to serve as Tennessee’s next governor to ensure Tennessee is America’s conservative leader.”
Blackburn’s potential candidacy has deterred some high-profile Republicans from entering the race. Rose has managed to self-finance his campaign with $5 million while also raising $1.1 million from donors as of June.
Several Democratic candidates are already making strides in the race, including Memphis city councilmember Sherri Green, community advocate Carnita Atwater, musician Adam “Ditch” Kurtz, and Tim Cyr from Gallatin.
