Senator McCormick Discusses Technology at Lehigh University Event

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania — U.S. Senator Dave McCormick emphasized the crucial role of technology in America’s future during an event at Lehigh University on Wednesday evening. As part of the university’s Compelling Perspectives series, McCormick shared his views on artificial intelligence and the tech landscape, citing his recent book, “Superpower in Peril: A Battleplan to Renew America.”

McCormick, a Republican representing Pennsylvania, spoke about his belief in the importance of strengthening the nation’s leadership in technology, particularly in the face of competition from China. He emphasized that the U.S. must prioritize talent development, data strategy, and technological innovation to maintain its standing on the world stage.

“Talent must be organically developed,” McCormick said. He expressed concern about the current state of the secondary education system, advocating for school choice to better prepare students. “Our public schools are failing us,” he stated, reflecting on his own background as a public school student and the son of public school teachers.

He also urged that Pennsylvania could be a leading hub for innovation, thanks to its resources like natural gas reserves and a skilled workforce. “If a Martian landed in America…I think it’d be Pennsylvania,” McCormick declared, underscoring the state’s strategic advantages.

During his talk, McCormick highlighted the significant investments made in Pennsylvania, including announcements of $52 billion for energy projects and an additional $40 billion for data centers. He stressed the importance of supporting scientists and encouraging international students to remain in the U.S. to contribute to future technological advancements.

His commentary addressed the challenges of balancing innovation with ethical frameworks. McCormick reflected on the rise of artificial intelligence and its implications, sharing a conversation with military leaders about the use of drones in modern warfare.

At the end of the discussion, McCormick took questions from the audience. He reaffirmed that building data centers is crucial for economic growth in Pennsylvania, despite some concerns over local sentiments. “I do think that people have spoken,” he said, adding that the initiative aligns with community interests.

McCormick concluded with a commitment to navigating the complex issues surrounding immigration policy and global competitiveness, noting the need for constructive dialogue amidst differing opinions.