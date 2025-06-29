Senator Mike Lee Withdraws Public Land Sales Proposal Amid Opposition

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee announced late Tuesday that he has withdrawn his controversial proposal to sell millions of acres of public land as part of a federal budget package. The decision came amid mounting backlash from both Democrats and fellow Republicans.

Lee’s initial plan sought to sell more than a million acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land to help balance the federal budget. However, opposition grew quickly as environmental advocates and concerned constituents voiced strong objections.

In a statement, Lee cited the “strict constraints of the budget reconciliation process” as a key reason for his withdrawal. He expressed concerns that he could not ensure the sales would benefit American families and not foreign interests. He said, “For that reason I’ve made the decision to withdraw the federal land sales provision from the bill.”

The proposal had sparked fierce criticism, particularly from hunters, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts who feared the loss of public land access. Organizations representing these groups had mobilized, demanding that Congress stop the initiative.

Senator Steve Daines, a fellow Republican from Montana, was vocal in his opposition. He stated, “The way it’s written right now, it’s not going to pass,” reflecting concerns that the sales could harm public land traditions in his state.

Support for the proposal dwindled further when four Republican senators indicated they would not back it, prompting Senate leaders to advise Lee to withdraw it to avoid a likely defeat. Within just two weeks, the backlash from constituents and public land advocates forced a re-evaluation of the proposal.

Lee initially responded to this criticism by indicating he would amend the plan to include safeguards for public lands. However, those changes did not satisfy many of his colleagues, leading him to ultimately retract the provision.

Public land advocates recognized the decision as a significant win in safeguarding access to BLM lands. Several emphasized the importance of continuing to advocate for public land protections in the future. “Public lands are that third rail of American politics,” remarked Randy Newberg, a vocal public land advocate.

As the Senate prepares for further discussions regarding the federal budget, the withdrawal of Lee’s land sales language removes a contentious hurdle, allowing the budget to move forward more smoothly.