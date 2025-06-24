Politics
Senator Myrie Offers Vision for New York City Mayoral Race
NEW YORK CITY — State Senator Zellnor Myrie officially launched his campaign for New York City mayor on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Myrie, 38, who resides in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn, hopes to address the pressing issues facing the city, including housing affordability and public safety.
“I am a proud son of Central Brooklyn — born and raised. My story wouldn’t be possible without our city. My parents came here from Costa Rica nearly 50 years ago to build a better life,” Myrie said in a recent interview. He emphasized that despite his success as a State Senator and lawyer, he cannot afford to buy a home in his childhood neighborhood.
Myrie aims to provide one million new homes within a decade to combat the housing crisis in New York City. He hopes to achieve this through neighborhood rezoning and other developmental strategies. He also promises to enhance educational opportunities by delivering free, universal after-school programs and full-day pre-K and 3-K, which would benefit working families.
The candidate highlighted the need for improved safety in public spaces and outlined his plan to restore the police force to its pre-pandemic levels. “I will restore the NYPD to its 2018 headcount and promote 2,000 detectives, addressing crime efficiently,” he said. Myrie’s initiative, Clear 100, aims to solve every shooting in the city using a fully staffed detective bureau.
Public transportation also remains a key focus for Myrie. He rides the subway daily and understands the safety concerns commuters face. As mayor, he plans to hire police-clinician teams to patrol subway stations 24/7 and will fight to secure adequate funding for the transit system.
Myrie is committed to protecting immigrant rights in the city, vowing that New York will not collaborate with ICE unless a valid judicial warrant is presented. He plans to establish a specialized unit within the City Law Department to combat any federal overreach targeted at immigrant communities.
Finally, when asked about his favorite place in the city, Myrie mentioned his barber shop on Flatbush and Fenimore, demonstrating his connection to his roots and community. The race for mayor is heating up as Myrie joins several other candidates in the 2025 primary election, with each focusing on the future of New York City.
