Senator Shaheen Criticizes Trump’s Military Action in Venezuela

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) issued a statement today regarding President Trump’s military operations in Venezuela, which reportedly resulted in injuries to American troops.

Senator Shaheen, who is the Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, described Nicolás Maduro‘s regime as tyrannical, but criticized the drastic military operation as inconsistent with prior briefings given to Congress by the Trump administration.

“These strikes draw America even deeper into open conflict at grave risk to our service members,” Shaheen said, demanding more information on the incident and a long-term strategy. She said the American people deserve transparency and clear answers about the military action.

She noted that the administration had repeatedly denied intentions for regime change in Venezuela, which left lawmakers in the dark. “Instead, the administration consistently misled the American people and their elected representatives,” Shaheen added.

Moreover, she expressed concerns over the potential ramifications of these military operations, including the risk of escalating violence and creating a migration crisis in neighboring countries.

Shaheen urged the Trump administration to brief Congress when the Senate returns on Monday or sooner regarding these actions and the strategic implications for U.S. policy in Latin America.

Following the operations, Senator Shaheen and others in Congress have raised questions about the military’s goals and the president’s readiness to manage the consequences of regime change.