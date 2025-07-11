Senator Whitehouse Delivers 300th Climate Speech, Urges Action Against Fossil Fuel Industry

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island delivered his 300th climate speech on the Senate floor Wednesday, criticizing both the Democratic party and the fossil fuel industry for failing to confront climate change effectively. Whitehouse, a long-time climate advocate, began his series of speeches in 2012 and has consistently called for more aggressive climate action.

In an interview with Covering Climate Now, he expressed that the Democratic party has been “too cautious and polite” and should directly challenge the fossil fuel industry’s “huge denial operation.” He described the fossil fuel industry’s tactics as the biggest and most harmful propaganda effort seen in the United States, defending a $700 billion industry that does not take responsibility for the extensive health and environmental damage caused by fossil fuel consumption.

“I think the more people understand that, the more they’ll be irate that they’ve been lied to,” Whitehouse stated, while also noting that Democrats have not done a good job of calling out these issues. He criticized both major political parties for not responding adequately to the climate emergency, referencing past administrations that avoided discussing climate change.

Whitehouse has attributed the Republican party’s shift away from bipartisan climate action to the 2010 Citizens United ruling, which led to substantial campaign contributions from the fossil fuel industry. This decision opened the door for fossil fuel interests to exert significant influence over Republican lawmakers, he added.

During his speeches, Whitehouse has shifted focus from climate science facts to highlighting the extensive denial campaigns led by the fossil fuel industry. He argued that without addressing this political control, factual discussions around climate change are often ignored. “Most Republicans even stay silent despite climate change’s threat to property values and other traditional GOP priorities,” he said.

According to Whitehouse, Democrats have the opportunity to leverage public support for climate action effectively. He cited studies suggesting that a significant majority, estimated at 74%, of Americans want government action on climate change. He believes that this support remains underreported in media and public discourse.

In conclusion, Whitehouse remains hopeful that as climate change impacts become personal for more Americans, public awareness and response will grow significantly. “This will be motivating in a way that we haven’t seen before,” he said, emphasizing the importance of confronting the fossil fuel industry’s influence on public policy.