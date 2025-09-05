Business
Senator Whitehouse Sells Danaher Shares Amid Stock Market Activity
Providence, Rhode Island – Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) disclosed the sale of shares in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on September 3. He sold between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of Danaher stock on August 28.
Danaher shares opened at $199.40 on Thursday. The corporation has experienced a 1-year stock trading range with a low of $171.00 and a high of $279.90. The company’s market capitalization stands at $142.78 billion, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.75.
In recent earnings, Danaher reported $1.80 earnings per share for the second quarter, surpassing analyst estimates of $1.64. The company highlighted revenue of $5.94 billion, exceeding expectations of $5.83 billion. They also forecast earnings per share of $7.700-7.800 for the fiscal year 2025.
Danaher’s stock has generated attention in the brokerage community. Recently, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target of $250.00. Preliminary insights suggest 17 analysts recommend buying Danaher shares, while three have given a hold rating.
In other moves, a Director sold 2,778 shares at an average price of $211.06 on August 22, leading to a decrease in ownership by 11.81%. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of Danaher’s stock.
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has served in the Senate since January 3, 2007. He won re-election in the November 5, 2024 general election. As of now, he continues to be a notable figure in U.S. governance while managing personal investments in corporate shares.
