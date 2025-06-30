Senators face amendments as White House confirms renewed negotiations

Washington, D.C. — The Senate is currently debating a series of amendments to a controversial budget bill, sparking new negotiations from the White House after a proposed tech tax was scrapped. Senators initiated the vote following strong opposition from various lawmakers and activists.

Protesters gathered outside the Capitol today, leading to the arrest of 38 individuals who were charged with obstructing the legislative process, according to U.S. Capitol police. This unrest coincides with negotiations surrounding the budget, intensifying the political atmosphere.

In a related development, former President Donald Trump has dismissed his lawsuit against pollster J Ann Selzer and the Des Moines Register, which had published a poll indicating that Vice President Kamala Harris would lead in Iowa. This move came after a failed attempt to revert the case to state court.

Meanwhile, military operations in Los Angeles have faced adjustments as Gen. Gregory Guillot of U.S. Northern Command requested that 200 National Guard troops be reassigned to wildfires, rather than being deployed to manage protests against immigration raids.

A federal judge has decided that smuggling suspect Kilmar Ábrego García will remain in custody amid fears of deportation before his trial, a reversal from an earlier order for his release. His defense team claims that the charges against him are part of a broader agenda by the Trump administration.

In Senate-related news, a provision blocking Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood appears set to feature in the budget bill. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have expressed strong objections, stating that such moves infringe on women’s rights.

A recent report from researchers at Yale shows that the wealthiest Americans would gain significantly under the budget plan, with the top 0.1% saving nearly $100,000 annually, raising concerns about equity across income levels.

The State Department has also announced a $510 million arms sale to Israel, reaffirming the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security. In contrast, Trump has signed an executive order lifting sanctions on Syria while maintaining some restrictions against former President Bashar al-Assad.

Trump’s relationship with billionaire Elon Musk frayed last week as Musk condemned the budget bill as excessive, calling for fiscal accountability from lawmakers. The standoff highlights ongoing tensions within the Republican party about the proposed spending.

As the Senate approaches a critical vote, time is running out for Republicans to secure support. The Freedom Caucus has expressed dissatisfaction with the spending framework, indicating challenges moving forward. Final voting on the bill could occur in the early hours tomorrow, with the GOP unable to lose many votes.