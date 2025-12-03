Senators Face Canadiens in Anticipated Atlantic Division Clash

Las Vegas, NV – The Ottawa Senators are set to face the Montreal Canadiens tonight at 7 p.m. ET in a highly anticipated Atlantic Division matchup. Both teams are looking to gain momentum as the NHL season approaches its midway point.

Ottawa’s projected lineup features top players such as Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, and Dylan Cozens. Coach Travis Green noted that Tkachuk, who has returned from injury, adds significant depth to the roster. Tkachuk has missed 19 games due to thumb surgery but is expected to play this evening.

On the Canadiens’ side, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki headline a strong attacking front. Montreal aims to capitalize on their recent form, having scored 21 goals in their last five encounters against Ottawa, winning four of those games. Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis indicated that players are ready and available after regular morning warm-ups.

The Senators’ lineup will also see Michael Amadio and Claude Giroux contributing to the offensive effort, emphasizing a well-balanced game strategy. Both coaches agree that the physical nature of this rivalry could play a decisive role tonight.

Injuries have slightly hampered both squads, with notable absences for the Canadiens including Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine. Despite this, Montreal’s Juraj Slafkovsky is stepping up, garnering attention for his recent performance, tallying four points in his last four matches.

As the teams prepare for puck drop, fans can expect an electrifying atmosphere at T-Mobile Arena, where the stakes are high and every play counts. The Senators are also coming off a narrow loss against the Kings, while the Canadiens seek to bounce back from a recent defeat to the Avalanche.

In a statement, Green acknowledged the rivalry, stating, “Every time we face Montreal, it’s a battle. We need to be better on both ends of the ice tonight.” With both teams eager to improve their standings, tonight’s game promises to deliver excitement.