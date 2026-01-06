Senators Host Red Wings in Crucial Atlantic Division Clash

OTTAWA, Ontario — The Ottawa Senators will face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, January 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET, at the Canadian Tire Centre. This matchup marks the first meeting this season between the two Atlantic Division rivals.

The Senators (20-15-5) enter the game looking to build momentum after winning their last two contests. They aim to pull closer to a Wild Card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Red Wings (24-15-4) are hoping to rebound from back-to-back losses to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Detroit is currently positioned second in the Atlantic Division, just one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning. Despite losing their previous games, the Red Wings have maintained a competitive edge in the standings. The Senators, on the other hand, are seventh in the division but only two points behind the last playoff spot.

Key players for the Senators include Tim Stützle and Shane Pinto, both of whom are expected to make significant contributions. Stützle has recorded 19 goals and 23 assists this season, while Pinto has registered three assists in his last three games since returning from injury.

“Every game is crucial at this point,” said Senators coach DJ Smith. “We need to focus on our game and take it one period at a time.”

For the Red Wings, Lucas Raymond leads the team with 44 points, showing his value as they try to secure a playoff berth for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The pressure is on both teams to perform effectively as they chase postseason aspirations.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, and fans are eagerly anticipating what could be a pivotal matchup in the race for playoff positioning in the Atlantic Division.