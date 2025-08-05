Senators Urge Labor Secretary to Roll Back Biden’s Farm Regulations

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Aug. 1, U.S. Senator Ted Budd, R-N.C., along with fellow lawmakers, urged U.S. Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer to reverse regulations implemented by the Biden administration that they believe harm American farmers.

Budd, joined by Senator Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Representative Ralph Norman, R-S.C., highlighted issues with the H-2A visa program and Adverse Effect Wage Rates (AEWR) during a press conference. He stated, “Biden-era decisions on everything from the H-2A visa program to AEWR are disconnected from reality and have placed unsustainable burdens on American farmers.”

The senator pointed out that rising production costs, trade deficits, and natural disaster impacts are compounded by increased labor costs due to these regulations. He stressed the need for reforms that ensure fair wages while protecting the livelihoods of American farmers.

A press release from Budd’s office indicated that the current regulations have complicated the H-2A visa program, resulting in additional financial difficulties for farmers. The Biden administration’s recent changes have altered how the AEWR is determined, increasing labor costs for agricultural workers.

Budd praised recent actions by the DOL to halt enforcement of certain Biden administration rules but expressed hope for further rollbacks. He mentioned a rule finalized on March 30, 2023, which inflated labor costs by using new data standards.

The letter urging action also garnered support from U.S. Representatives Don Davis, D-N.C., Richard Hudson, R-N.C., and Virginia Foxx, R-N.C. They joined the call for changes aimed at improving conditions for farmers, who face ongoing challenges in maintaining their operations amid rising costs.