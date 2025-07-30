Business
Sensex Surges Over 700 Points Amid Market Rebound
Mumbai, India – The Sensex soared over 700 points on Tuesday, bouncing back from a significant drop earlier in the day. The index closed at 25,000 points, making the jump a remarkable turnaround fueled by value buying among investors.
This rebound came after a challenging week for the market, where the benchmark index fell sharply due to global cues and local uncertainties. Analysts highlighted that institutional investors moved in to capitalize on lower stock prices, driving the surge.
“The value buying was a key factor in today’s recovery,” said Risha Desai, a market analyst. “Many investors found it the right time to invest in undervalued stocks, anticipating long-term gains.”
Sector-wise, the banking and auto stocks have shown the most significant improvement. This boost in confidence among investors highlighted a potential rebound in economic conditions.
Further supporting this trend, the Nifty index also crossed the 24,800 mark, reflecting similar positive sentiments. Market experts remain cautiously optimistic as they watch for upcoming corporate earnings, which may influence the market in the coming weeks.
As trading continues, investors are advised to stay informed and approach their investments with a long-term perspective.
