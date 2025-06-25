Sepideh Moafi Joins HBO Max’s The Pitt as New Doctor

LOS ANGELES, CA — Sepideh Moafi has officially joined the cast of HBO Max‘s medical drama, The Pitt, as a series regular for its second season.

The actress, known for her roles in Black Bird and The L Word: Generation Q, will portray an attending physician in emergency medicine at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. The series focuses on the challenges faced by healthcare professionals in a fast-paced emergency room environment.

Created by R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt follows the lives of medical staff dealing with high-stakes situations in real time. Each episode covers a single hour in the emergency department, showcasing the intense pressure of treating patients while managing personal crises, especially during the busy Fourth of July weekend.

Noah Wyle, who gained fame for his role in ER, stars as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch and also serves as an executive producer alongside Gemmill and John Wells. The ensemble cast includes Katherine LaNasa, Tracy Ifeachor, and Taylor Dearden, among others.

Moafi’s character is expected to shake up the dynamic in the ER, though details about her backstory remain under wraps. As filming for the new season progresses, viewers are eager to see how her arrival will influence the story.

The Pitt’s first season received critical acclaim, making it one of HBO Max’s top original series. Season 2 is currently in production, aiming for a January 2026 debut.

Wyle has teased that new developments await as the series continues to explore personal growth and the complexities of working in a high-pressure medical environment.