SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is currently in negotiations for a new contract with the Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 234. The current contract expired on November 7, 2025, and the union has voted to authorize a strike if an agreement is not reached.

Recently, TWU announced that a strike could be imminent. This potential strike would affect most SEPTA services, which are vital for many commuters, including students.

Although the School District of Philadelphia is not directly involved in the contract negotiations, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr., Ed.D., emphasized that a SEPTA strike would impact the district’s operations. “I respect the right of union members to advocate for themselves,” he stated. “However, I hope that this strike can be avoided so that we can continue to operate normally and support the social, emotional, and academic needs of our students without disruption.”

As families await further developments, Watlington assured that the district is considering various measures to support students and families in the event of a strike. He urged patience as district officials work through the situation.

“I will provide another update as soon as we hear a decision from Local 234,” Watlington said. “Thank you for your patience as we continue to support student achievement, even in the midst of this challenge.”