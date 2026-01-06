SEPTA Faces Budget Crisis Amid Rail Fires and Service Cuts

PHILADELPHIA, PA — As 2025 ends, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) faces significant challenges, including a budget deficit, service cuts, and several train fires. These issues compound the ongoing recovery in ridership following the pandemic.

SEPTA reported that ridership is now about 80% of what it was before COVID-19. However, the agency contends with a $240 million annual deficit due to rising costs, reduced fare revenue, and the expiration of federal pandemic relief funds. The deficit was reduced to $213 million by freezing salaries and cutting hiring.

In August, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed nearly $300 million to bolster state transit funding, but his plan faced bipartisan opposition. The proposed tax on skills games aimed to address funding issues, along with discussions about regulating and taxing marijuana. Both proposals face significant obstacles.

Amid financial turmoil, SEPTA is looking at drastic measures: a potential fare hike of 21.5%, reducing bus routes, and limiting train services after 9 p.m. “These cuts will dismantle public transit as we know it,” stated CEO Leslie Richards.

Additionally, numerous incidents have plagued SEPTA in 2025. A series of train fires occurred in its aging Silverliner IV Regional Rail cars, prompting inspections that resulted in service disruptions. No injuries were reported, but the Federal Railway Administration issued an emergency order for enhanced safety protocols.

Moreover, an earlier battery fire in North Philadelphia destroyed several electric buses, further complicating the agency’s equipment issues. The Federal Transit Administration has criticized SEPTA for its management of the battery fleet.

More recently, SEPTA closed the Center City trolley tunnel for upgrades after equipment failures left trolleys stranded. Maintenance crews are working on repairs, with hopes to reopen by January.

In response to the budget crisis and service challenges, SEPTA aims to improve customer experience, including the expansion of contactless payment options and crucial upgrades for the 2026 FIFA World Cup celebrations, when the city will welcome an influx of visitors.

As negotiations for additional funding continue, SEPTA’s future remains uncertain. “We are at a critical juncture,” Shapiro indicated, marking the necessity for immediate action to secure transit funding.