SEPTA Warns of Service Cuts, Urges Riders to Plan Ahead

PHILADELPHIA — The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is warning riders of significant service cuts scheduled for August 24, unless state lawmakers approve critical funding. The agency faces a $213 million deficit, and without $168 million in support, nearly 50 bus routes will be eliminated.

Signs have been posted at various bus stops, including the Route 88 stop on Rowland and Ryan Avenues near Lincoln High School, alerting passengers to the imminent changes. Max Eisenberg, a Drexel University student, expressed frustration over the potential cuts, stating, ‘It’s very frustrating, especially for people like me who depend on SEPTA for transportation.’

Additionally, further reductions may occur in January, with plans to cut five Regional Rail lines, 18 more bus routes, and implement a 9 p.m. service curfew. ‘We’re getting very close to having to make changes that are going to be very detrimental to our customers,’ said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

SEPTA serves approximately 800,000 riders daily, and an estimated 250,000 could be directly affected. Around 500,000 public school students rely on the transit system. ‘It’s going to affect everyone who has to get to these schools,’ Busch added.

On Thursday, a crew marked bus stops in Northeast Philadelphia, attaching signs about Route 88’s elimination. Lex Powers, deputy chief communications officer for SEPTA, mentioned, ‘We still have reason to be optimistic, I think. But that can’t stop us from preparing.’

If funding is not secured, the cuts will coincide with the start of the school year, impacting many students. Monique Braxton, a district spokesperson, reassured parents by saying, ‘We understand the anxiety and the concerns. We’re doing everything we can to ensure safe transport to and from school.’

District officials plan to meet with SEPTA leadership to discuss potential solutions but emphasize that there might not be additional buses available. They urged parents to make backup plans for their children’s transportation.