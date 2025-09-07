Sequel in Development for Upcoming Cliffhanger Reboot

LOS ANGELES, CA — Early development is underway on a sequel to the upcoming reboot of the classic climbing film “Cliffhanger,” according to Deadline. Producers Rocket Science and Thank You Pictures are leading the project, though it is unclear if the current cast or creatives will return.

The reboot features Pierce Brosnan as seasoned mountaineer Ray Cooper, who runs a luxury chalet in the Dolomites with his daughter, Sydney. During a weekend trip with a billionaire’s son, they become the targets of kidnappers. Ray’s daughter, Naomi, portrayed by another actor, must confront her fears and fight for survival after witnessing the attack.

The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and is currently in post-production. The original 1993 version, directed by Renny Harlin and starring Sylvester Stallone, grossed $255 million globally, solidifying its status as a defining action thriller of the decade.

James, who plays Naomi and also serves as a producer, described the process of making the reboot as “exhilarating.” She spoke about the challenges of filming on location in the Dolomites, revealing, “I had one of the most thrilling experiences of my life. We shot in the mountains for six weeks and had to shut down multiple times due to snowstorms.”

The new script is based on a story by Ana Lily Amirpour, with Melanie Toast penning the latest draft. The film aims for a theatrical release, including an IMAX element, as Rocket Science handles international sales with CAA Media Finance representing North American and Chinese territories.

While Stallone is not involved in the reboot or the potential sequel, fans are left wondering whether Brosnan, the supporting cast, or Collet-Serra will return. With the film currently in post-production, further updates and a release date are expected soon.