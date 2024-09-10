A Sequel to ‘The Goonies’ is Officially in Development

‘The Goonies,’ the beloved classic film from the 1980s, is finally receiving a sequel. Reports indicate that a follow-up film is currently being developed.

The original cast members, including Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Kerri Green, Ke Huy Quan, and Martha Plimpton, are expected to return for the sequel. Unfortunately, several cast members from the original film have passed away, including John Matuszak, Anne Ramsey, Mary Ellen Trainor, Keith Walker, and Lupe Ontiveros.

Filming for the sequel is slated for next year, with a potential release date set for either 2026 or 2027. Sources indicate that there has been considerable discussion surrounding this reboot for a long time.

The team behind the project is enthusiastic about capturing the charm of the original film and introducing it to a new generation of viewers. They aim to create a plot that will appeal to both long-time fans and new audiences, recognizing the current trend favoring youth adventure films.

‘The Goonies,’ originally directed by Richard Donner and with a story devised by Steven Spielberg, follows a group of kids from Astoria, Oregon, who embark on an adventurous quest.

Chris Columbus, who wrote the screenplay, recalled a conversation with Donner before his passing where they discussed the possibility of a sequel. Columbus shared that Donner had proposed they brainstorm ideas on a boat, but that meeting never took place.

In a virtual reunion of the cast held in 2020, Spielberg addressed why a sequel had not materialized in the past. He noted that while ideas were proposed over the years, they often did not meet the high standards set by the original film.