Sequel Plans Spark Excitement for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Series

LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of “Crazy Rich Asians” are buzzing with excitement over a potential sequel. Actor Henry Golding hinted at the return of the original cast during a recent interview. “Something’s being made,” he said, suggesting that a series based on the hit film is in development.

Since the release of the original movie in 2018, fans have been eagerly waiting for follow-ups. With sequels to the book series by Kevin Kwan ready for adaptation, including titles like “China Rich Girlfriend” and “Rich People Problems,” many consider a sequel inevitable. Despite reports in 2022 that the sequel was underway after replacing original co-writers Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli, no significant updates had surfaced until now.

Golding revealed that plans might aim for a release in the first quarter of 2026. He mentioned that stories for the series have already been drafted, although he has not yet seen them. “There are scripts hanging around but they haven’t been passed on yet. I haven’t read anything, but I hear it’s promising,” he said.

The original film’s cast has been busy with various projects since its release. Michelle Yeoh received critical acclaim for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” while Constance Wu and Awkwafina have also been active in Hollywood. The anticipated series, produced by Lim as showrunner and John M. Chu as executive producer, promises to keep the spirit of the franchise alive.

As anticipation builds, many fans are left wondering if the entire original cast will return. While Golding’s comments mark the first indications of a series being crafted, further details regarding cast participation remain unclear.