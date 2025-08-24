Sequoia National Park Seizes Illegal Marijuana Grow, Removes 2,377 Plants

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, California — Law enforcement officials dismantled an illegal marijuana cultivation site last week, removing 2,377 full-grown plants and nearly 2,000 pounds of trash from a 13-acre area within the park.

The National Park Service (NPS) announced the seizure on Thursday, detailing the environmental impact of the operation. Rangers discovered that the site had diverted water from nearby creeks, severely affecting local wildlife and vegetation.

Authorities had first raided the site in 2024 but were unable to fully rehabilitate the area until now due to the presence of hazardous materials, including methamidophos, a banned insecticide. This chemical poses serious risks to birds, fish, and even humans, leading to respiratory problems and muscle weakness.

Officials found evidence of poaching activity and documented makeshift campsites, irrigation systems, and nearly two miles of illegal trails. The operation reflected a well-organized drug-trafficking effort that has persisted in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks for about two decades.

The farms combined have led to the eradication of close to 300,000 marijuana plants, valued at an estimated $850 million, according to the NPS. As officials continue to combat these illegal operations, they emphasize the importance of protecting the park’s natural resources.

Investigators are still working to identify suspects involved in this grow operation. No arrests have been made yet, but anyone with information is encouraged to contact the NPS tip line.