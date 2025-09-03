Sports
Serbia and Turkey Set for EuroBasket Showdown in Riga
RIGA, LATVIA — The Serbian men’s national team will face Turkey in a highly anticipated EuroBasket 2025 matchup on Wednesday, September 3, at 2:15 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on Courtside 1891. Both teams come into the match undefeated in group play, holding a perfect 4-0 record.
Serbia is coming off an impressive 82-60 victory against the Czech Republic on Monday. Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic contributed five points and five rebounds during the game. Serbia currently sits at the top of Group A and is considered a tournament favorite due to its strong lineup featuring multiple NBA players.
Taking the court against Serbia, Turkey is also riding a wave of confidence after defeating the host nation, Latvia, 93-73. Cedi Osman led Turkey in that win with 20 points, while Alperen Sengun has been strong throughout the tournament, averaging 20.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 6.5 assists, shooting 68.1% from the field.
Vukcevic emphasized the importance of scouting Sengun, stating, “We have to scout him very good so we can limit him and make a difficult night for him.” The key to victory for Serbia may well be their ability to contain Turkey’s star center.
The match is crucial as it will determine who wins Group A, adding additional layers of intrigue to this already exciting contest. Serbia holds a 5.5-point favorite advantage in the betting odds.
As both offenses continue to perform at a high level, fans can expect a thrilling game in Riga.
