Serena and Venus Williams Launch New Podcast Reflecting on Their Journey

COMPTON, California — Tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams are taking a new direction with their careers by launching an introspective podcast titled after the street where they grew up. In the debut episode, the sisters reminisce about their childhood, old matches, and the speculation surrounding their relationship.

The podcast, which features the Williams sisters sitting in armchairs on an empty tennis court, aims to explore their journey from youth athletes in Compton to world champions. During their conversation, they address the misconception that they secretly disliked each other.

“We’re not just sports figures; we’ve got stories to share that shaped who we are today,” Venus said in the episode. Serena added, “This podcast is our way of connecting back to our roots and sharing everything that people might not know about us.”

In addition to the Williams sisters’ podcast, a new series involving actors from the cult British show ‘The Inbetweeners’ has debuted. Stars Joe Thomas and James Buckley engage in a lively discussion where they share surprising facts and anecdotes, including a humorous skit that turned heads.

Fans of both podcasts can expect enjoyable and vibrant storytelling as they tackle various topics and personal stories, making their shows a must-listen this season.

Listeners can find these podcasts widely available, with episodes released weekly.