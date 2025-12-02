Serena Williams Reenters Testing Pool, Sparks Comeback Speculation

FLUSHING MEADOWS, N.Y. — Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, has taken a key step towards a possible return to professional tennis. Williams, 44, has recommitted to the sport by reentering the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s (ITIA) registered testing pool, marking her first action since playing at the 2022 U.S. Open.

Her name was included on an updated list of players in the testing pool dated October 6, 2025. Adrian Bassett, a spokesperson for the ITIA, confirmed in a text message that Williams notified them of her wish to be reinstated. “I do not know if this means she is coming back or just giving herself the option,” Bassett wrote. “All I can say is she’s back in the pool and therefore subject to whereabouts.”

Williams had described her absence from the sport as “evolving away” rather than retiring, and her reentry into the testing pool means she is now subject to out-of-competition testing. Players in the pool must provide their location every day of the year and must remain in the pool for six months before they can compete in a tournament.

Officials from the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the United States Tennis Association (USTA), who requested anonymity, stated they were unaware of Williams’ reentry into the testing pool. If she maintains her eligibility, Williams could potentially compete as early as mid-2026.

Rumors of a possible return surfaced earlier during the U.S. Open, particularly around mixed doubles, an event known for its high-profile wild-card pairings. Williams was unable to participate at that time due to being classified as retired.

Reports suggest that Williams explored a comeback prior to October, potentially aiming to team up with her sister Venus Williams, who is still active and returned this summer after a break. With Venus, she won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals.

While Williams’ return is not guaranteed, her reappearance on the ITIA’s list revives hopes for her fans. Whether she will compete in singles, join her sister in doubles, or keep her options open is still uncertain.