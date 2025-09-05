Sergio Garcia Withdraws from Irish Open After Ryder Cup Snub

STRAFFAN, Ireland (AP) — Sergio Garcia has withdrawn from this week’s Irish Open, citing disappointment over not being selected for Team Europe in the upcoming Ryder Cup.

The Spaniard did not make the roster as Captain Luke Donald made his at-large picks ahead of the showdown against the United States at Bethpage Black later this month. Garcia’s absence from the team was not unexpected, especially as he only managed one top-10 finish in his last eight LIV Golf tournaments this season.

Expressing his feelings on the matter, Garcia said, “I felt like I was so looking forward to being a part of that team, and so I felt like mentally, you know, mentally it was kind of tough (to play in the Irish Open).” He decided to take time off to avoid being distracted during the tournament and chose to spend time with his family instead.

One of his activities included attending the U.S. Open tennis event, where he watched matches on Tuesday. Following the tennis, Carlos Alcaraz, the newly crowned champion, announced plans to golf with Garcia the next day. “He has to give me at least between 10 and 15 shots,” Alcaraz joked, adding, “I’m not that good, Sergio, come on.”

Meanwhile, the Irish Open proceeds with other top players in attendance. Rory McIlroy played his first round at The K Club and posted a 1-under 71 after bogeying two of his final three holes.

McIlroy expressed his delight with his play, having recorded four birdies during his first nine holes. “Game feels pretty good,” he said, but noted the importance of improving efficiency in scoring.

As the tournament unfolds, pressure builds for both McIlroy and other members of the Ryder Cup team, including Irish golfer Seamus Power, who eagled his last holes to finish at 69.