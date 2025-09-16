Entertainment
Sergio Ramírez: The Intersection of Politics and Literature
Masatepe, Nicaragua — Sergio Ramírez, a notable figure in literature and politics, showcased his career during a recent discussion at the ‘Conversaciones con José María Brunet’ event. Born in 1942, Ramírez served as Nicaragua’s vice president from 1985 to 1990 and received the prestigious Cervantes Prize in 2017, marking two significant milestones in his life.
Earlier in 2014, he also earned the Carlos Fuentes Prize, highlighting his blend of socially conscious writing and high literary quality. Upon receiving the award, he was described as a ‘free and critical intellectual with a high civic vocation.’ These accolades reflect his dedication to both the written word and the political arena.
His political journey has not been without challenges. In 1990, Ramírez transitioned from the executive branch to the parliament, where he proposed reforms that met resistance from current President Daniel Ortega. During the discussion, Ramírez reflected on the obstacles to establishing a democratic system in Nicaragua and the increasing distance he felt from the Sandinista movement he once championed.
After stepping back from active politics in 1996, Ramírez turned his focus to journalism and storytelling. His literary pursuits have continued to evolve, particularly following his exile to Spain in 2021 due to persecution by the Ortega regime.
