Sports
Sergio Ramos Highlights Historic Win for Monterrey in Quarterfinals
MONTERREY, Mexico — Sergio Ramos celebrated a thrilling victory as Monterrey clinched a spot in the semifinals of the Apertura 2025 on November 30. The win came after a nail-biting match against América, ending with a 2-3 aggregate score despite Monterrey losing 2-1 in the second leg.
Ramos took to Instagram to express his joy, stating, “¡Vamooosss! ¡Síiiiiii! ¡Ya estamos en semifinales! Hemos sabido sufrir juntos, luchar y confiar hasta el final, incluso jugando con 10.” His message resonated deeply with fans, especially as he referenced his legendary “minuto 93,” which has become iconic since his time at Real Madrid.
The match turned in Monterrey’s favor when Germán Berterame scored a decisive goal in the 92nd minute, sealing the win for the team. Ramos, who was instrumental in the game despite receiving a yellow card, continues to emerge as a respected leader among his teammates.
Ramos’s association with the “minuto 93” dates back to the 2014 UEFA Champions League final, where a last-minute header equalized the score for Real Madrid against Atlético Madrid, a moment that solidified his reputation as a clutch player.
Jose Antonio Noriega, president of Rayados, revealed that contract negotiations with Ramos are still ongoing, with no definitive outcomes yet. This announcement comes as the team gears up for the semifinals, marking another week of action in Liga MX.
As Monterrey revels in its success, uncertainty looms over Ramos’s future, with his contract set to expire in December 2025. Speculation abounds regarding whether he will extend his stay in Mexico, though both Ramos and coach Doménec Torrent are currently focused on the championship at hand.
