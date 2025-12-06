Sports
Sergio Reguilón Set for Inter Miami Following Jordi Alba’s Retirement
MIAMI, Florida — Inter Miami is preparing for a significant change as they head into the MLS Cup final this Saturday. Star defender Jordi Alba will feature in the match against the Vancouver Whitecaps but will retire from professional football afterwards. The club is expected to announce the signing of Spanish player Sergio Reguilón shortly after the match.
Reguilón, a 28-year-old left back, has not played competitively in the last six months after leaving Tottenham Hotspur. He was last seen on the pitch in May 2025 during a match against Aston Villa. Despite being without a club, Reguilón has been training rigorously on his own.
Having developed his career through Real Madrid’s youth system, Reguilón has an extensive resume, including loan spells at Sevilla and full transfers to clubs like Tottenham, Atlético de Madrid, Manchester United, and Brentford. He is poised to join Inter Miami in February 2026.
As the team faces the Whitecaps, led by German star Thomas Müller, Inter Miami is favored to win, playing at home in the Chase Stadium. Providing support will be captain Lionel Messi, who is coming off a record-breaking year, aiming for his 47th career title.
For many, this is a historic moment, as both Alba and fellow veteran Sergio Busquets will also retire after the match, leaving a significant mark on the club and football history.
