Sergio Sendel Sparks Controversy on Top Chef VIP

Ciudad de México, México — Actor Sergio Sendel, known for his iconic villain roles in Mexican telenovelas, stirred up controversy during his first day on the 2025 edition of Top Chef VIP. The incident unfolded when contestants were asked to prepare an emotional dish that represented a significant phase of their lives. Sendel responded by stating he had nothing to share about his family.

Sendel, who has starred in popular telenovelas like ‘Lo que la vida me robó’ and ‘Destilando amor,’ was married to Marcela Rodríguez for 15 years before their divorce in 2013. Their separation was tumultuous, marked by accusations of domestic violence from Rodríguez, to which Sendel responded with a lawsuit for false testimony.

In his own words, Sendel described the divorce as ‘intense’ and ‘painful.’ He now has two children, twins Elsa Valeria and Sergio Graco Santaella Rodríguez, born on May 30, 1998. Both children are starting their own careers, using the surname Santaella for their artistic ventures.

During the Top Chef VIP episode, Sendel prepared Alfredo pasta, claiming that the dish did not represent him. This statement provoked tension with the judges as they critiqued his response. Sendel later joked about asking chefs for personal backstories before ordering dishes at restaurants.

Sergio Sendel, born on November 4, 1966, in Mexico City, has a career spanning over 30 years in television. He has appeared in successful telenovelas such as ‘Cuando llega el amor’ and ‘Mi fortuna es amarte,’ and has also worked in films and voice acting.

As the show continues, viewers are keen to see how Sendel’s journey unfolds on Top Chef VIP.