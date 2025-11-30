Sports
Serie A Showdown: Pisa Hosts Inter in Key Matchup
MILANO, Italy — Pisa and Inter Milan faced off today for the 13th round of Serie A action.
Pisa coach Alberto Gilardino put goalkeeper Scuffet on the field behind a three-man defense consisting of Caracciolo, Albiol, and Canestrelli. The midfield featured Touré and Angori as wingbacks, while Marin, Piccinini, and Aebischer operated in central roles. Up front, the duo of Nzola and Meister looked to challenge Inter’s defense.
On the opposing side, Inter’s manager Cristian Chivu set Sommer in goal, with a backline of Akanji, Acerbi, and Bastoni. The five-man midfield for Inter included Luis Henrique and Dimarco on the flanks, with Barella, Calhanoglu, and Sucic coordinating the center. Lautaro and Thuram formed the attacking pair aiming to secure a win for Inter.
Both teams looked eager to clinch valuable points in the league as they kicked off the match at their home ground.
Recent Posts
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance
- Demi Moore Discusses Aging and Career Success at 63
- New Episode of Matlock Delayed for College Basketball Game This Week
- Broncos’ Surtain and Singleton Return as Team Prepares for Commanders
- Netflix Unveils Festive Movie Lineup for 2025 Christmas Season
- Seahawks’ Riq Woolen Shines After Rough Start to Season