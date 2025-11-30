Serie A Showdown: Pisa Hosts Inter in Key Matchup

MILANO, Italy — Pisa and Inter Milan faced off today for the 13th round of Serie A action.

Pisa coach Alberto Gilardino put goalkeeper Scuffet on the field behind a three-man defense consisting of Caracciolo, Albiol, and Canestrelli. The midfield featured Touré and Angori as wingbacks, while Marin, Piccinini, and Aebischer operated in central roles. Up front, the duo of Nzola and Meister looked to challenge Inter’s defense.

On the opposing side, Inter’s manager Cristian Chivu set Sommer in goal, with a backline of Akanji, Acerbi, and Bastoni. The five-man midfield for Inter included Luis Henrique and Dimarco on the flanks, with Barella, Calhanoglu, and Sucic coordinating the center. Lautaro and Thuram formed the attacking pair aiming to secure a win for Inter.

Both teams looked eager to clinch valuable points in the league as they kicked off the match at their home ground.