News
Series of Earthquakes Hits San Ramon and Northern California
San Ramon, California – A series of earthquakes struck near San Ramon on Sunday morning, with the first recorded at 5:20 a.m. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the initial quake had a magnitude of 2.6 and was centered approximately 2.6 miles east of San Ramon.
The second quake, with a magnitude of 2.4, occurred around 7:15 a.m., about 3 miles from San Ramon. The USGS indicated that a third earthquake happened just before noon, registering a magnitude of 2.8 and located 2.9 miles southeast of San Ramon. No immediate additional information about these tremors has been released.
In a related incident, a magnitude 4.7 earthquake shook Northern California on the same day at 4:41 p.m. This earthquake was centered seven miles from Susanville in Lassen County. Moderate shaking was felt near the epicenter, with light vibrations stretching as far as Redding and Klamath Falls, Oregon, as well as Sacramento.
The USGS initially reported the earthquake as having a magnitude of 5.0 before revising it to 4.7, which struck at a depth of 3.4 miles. Over the past ten days, another earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 or greater was also detected in the area. According to a recent analysis, California and Nevada experience an average of 25 earthquakes each year ranging between magnitudes of 4.0 to 5.0.
Residents who felt the quakes in Central Kentucky reported a 3.1-magnitude earthquake that occurred at 12:47 p.m. near Lancaster on the same day. This quake was centered about 7 miles northeast of Lancaster and was felt from Danville to Richmond. Reports from the U.S. Geological Survey indicated that it was not strong enough to cause significant damage.
As emergency management teams assess potential damages from these earthquakes, residents are reminded to stay informed through local news sources and prepare for future incidents. This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more information is available.
