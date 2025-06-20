News
Serious Car Accident in Amarillo Leaves One Injured
Amarillo, TX – A serious car accident occurred early Thursday morning, June 19, around 3:00 a.m., near the Interstate 27 access road between Bell and Western. According to officials, one person was seriously injured in the incident.
Authorities reported that a car was traveling northbound on I-27 when it left the roadway and struck a tree, following a possible collision with another vehicle. Emergency responders transported one individual to the hospital in serious condition.
Details surrounding the accident remain limited as the investigation is ongoing. Officials urge anyone with further information to come forward.
This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of driving and the importance of road safety measures. Additional updates will be provided as they become available.
