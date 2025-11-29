JO1 Set to Make History at Jingle Ball in Fort Worth

Fort Worth, Texas — The Japanese boy band JO1 is making headlines as the first Japanese artists to perform at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. They will take the stage at Dickies Arena on December 2, 2025, and are eager to showcase their unique sound, dubbed “JO1-Pop.”

The concert will feature a lineup of popular artists, including Alex Warren, Jessie Murph, mgk, Nelly, and Zara Larsson, among others. JO1, formed in 2020 through the music competition series Produce 101 Japan, consists of members Sho, Ren, Ruki, Junki, Keigo, Takumi, Syoya, Shosei, Sky, Shion, and Issei. This appearance marks a celebratory moment in their fifth year as a group, following their first world tour earlier this year that included stops in cities like Los Angeles and New York.

“This is kind of our first real event that we’ve been invited to, so it’s very exciting for us,” said member Sho during an interview. “We’re excited to see our fans, but also people who don’t know us, and hopefully we’ll be able to make them our fans.”

Fans can expect an energetic performance highlighting their new EP, Handz in My Pocket, which showcases their diverse sound. “This is our first time in Texas and it feels a bit like a challenge. We want to show what ‘JO1-Pop’ is and go crazy on stage,” said Junki. The group hopes to leave a memorable impression on the Texan audience.

JO1 has made a significant impact in the music scene since their debut, performing with well-known artists like Kesha and Eve. Their recent work reflects a desire to carve out their own musical identity distinct from traditional J-pop. “We want to show our hidden potential and the energy we can bring to our fans,” Sho added.

The Jingle Ball concert promises to be a night filled with excitement, with JO1 looking to engage Dallas fans through their performance-style and vibrant music. Tickets are currently available for what is expected to be an unforgettable evening.