Seth Curry Considers Return to Warriors Amid NBA Free Agency

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Seth Curry is weighing his options for the upcoming NBA season, including a potential return to the Golden State Warriors. The topic arose during the American Century Championship golf tournament, where he discussed his future with NBC Sports Bay Area‘s Monte Poole.

“I’m just trying to find a good spot for me,” Curry said on Thursday. The 34-year-old guard, who played for the Charlotte Hornets last season, noted that while his brother, Steph, would love for him to join the Warriors, he must make the best decision for his career.

Curry averaged 6.5 points per game last season, showcasing his shooting talent by leading the league with a 45.6% three-point shooting percentage. He emphasized his respect for the Warriors, stating, “They play a good brand of basketball,” and reflected on his long-standing connection with the team.

Despite being undrafted in 2013, Curry has had various stints across nine NBA teams. He first joined the Warriors’ D-League team but never advanced to the main roster.

As the Warriors look to strengthen their roster during this offseason, reports indicate they are considering several free agents, including Seth Curry and Ben Simmons of the Los Angeles Clippers. “It would appeal to both the family and fans,” Curry commented regarding the idea of joining Golden State.

As the NBA Summer League unfolds, the Warriors are actively searching to enhance their lineup. Discussions of a reunion with Seth Curry could add depth to their roster, especially considering his remarkable three-point shooting ability.

While Golden State has not yet made significant moves during free agency, the prospect of adding Curry, who has shown consistent scoring ability, remains an exciting possibility for the team.