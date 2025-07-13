Seth Curry’s Possible Reunion with Warriors Sparks Offseason Buzz

San Francisco, California

The Golden State Warriors are still without a move this offseason, but that might change soon as they look to support their star guard, Stephen Curry.

During the 2024-25 season, the four-time NBA champion and 2022 Finals MVP, Stephen Curry, averaged 24.5 points and 6.0 assists while achieving a true shooting percentage of 61.8% in his 16th season. As he heads into his age-38 season, the Warriors aim to add more shooting talent around him.

General Manager Mike Dunleavy is considering acquiring Seth Curry, Stephen’s brother and an unrestricted free agent, which could create a historic reunion. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole reported that Seth has thought about joining his brother in Golden State.

“I feel like I’ve been a part of Dub Nation for a while watching Steph and being around the organization,” Seth Curry told Poole on Thursday. “Obviously, they could use shooting. But I can’t say anything other than I’m trying to find the best place for me, and hopefully we’ll figure it out in the next week and figure out where I’ll be going next.”

Seth, who played for the Charlotte Hornets last season, had a league-leading three-point shooting percentage of 45.6%. He also averaged 6.5 points and 1.7 rebounds over 68 games in his 11th season. His performance underscores his ability to contribute as a shooter, which could help the Warriors next season.

Both Seth and Stephen are regarded as two of the greatest three-point shooters in NBA history. Seth has a career three-point shooting percentage of 43.3%, ranking him seventh on the all-time list for three-point accuracy. His postseason performance has also been remarkable, with a lifetime playoff three-point shooting percentage of 46.8%, good for fifth on the all-time playoffs list.

As Seth looks ahead to his 12th NBA season at 34 years old, joining the Warriors could enhance their bench rotation, and the prospect excites fans.