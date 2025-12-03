Sports
Seth Curry Rejoins Warriors, Playing Alongside Brother Stephen
San Francisco, CA – The Golden State Warriors announced Monday that they have signed guard Seth Curry for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, reuniting him with his brother Stephen Curry.
Seth was initially brought into the Warriors training camp but was waived before the season began due to financial constraints. The team was hard-capped at the second apron, limiting them to 14 players before adding Seth as the 15th.
Despite not being able to play with Stephen initially, he brings a notable scoring presence to the team. Stephen, who leads the Warriors with 27.9 points per game, is currently sidelined with a left quad strain.
Seth, entering his 12th NBA season, has a successful shooting track record. He has made 945 three-pointers in his career with a 43.3% success rate, ranking seventh in NBA history. Last season, Seth led the league in three-point percentage, shooting 45.6%.
The brothers have long aspired to play together on an NBA court. Seth expressed excitement about the opportunity, saying, “I’m comfortable in that situation… I’ve always been able to adapt throughout my career.”
The Warriors waived forward Justin Jackson to make room for Seth in their lineup. With Seth joining, the Curry brothers become the third set of siblings on NBA rosters this season, along with Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Franz and Moritz Wagner.
As they prepare for their first game together, it remains uncertain when Stephen will return, as he is set to be reevaluated this week.
