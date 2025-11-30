Seth Curry Rejoins Warriors, Joins Brother Stephen Amid Team Struggles

San Francisco, CA — The Golden State Warriors have signed veteran guard Seth Curry to a contract for the remainder of the season, reuniting him with his brother Stephen Curry. This move comes as the Warriors, currently 11-10, are seeking to bounce back from early-season struggles.

Seth Curry joined the Warriors during training camp but was waived before the start of the season due to financial restrictions. The team is currently hard-capped, limiting their roster to 14 players before signing Seth to fill the vacant 15th spot.

Stephen Curry, who is the team’s leading scorer with an average of 27.9 points per game, is sidelined with a left quad strain but is expected to be reevaluated soon. The prospect of the brothers playing together has been a long-time dream for both players.

Entering his 12th NBA season, Seth Curry has previously played for a total of 10 teams since starting with the Warriors’ G League affiliate in Santa Cruz. He has established a successful career, shooting a remarkable 43.3% from three-point range, placing him seventh in league history. Last season, he was the league leader in three-point shooting accuracy, hitting 45.6% of his attempts.

This signing comes at a crucial time for the Warriors, who are looking to improve both offensively and defensively. Despite high hopes, the team has struggled to perform consistently this season. Seth’s dependable shooting could be the boost they need.

While Seth Curry’s role may be limited, his presence offers a much-needed option for head coach Steve Kerr. As the team navigates its backcourt, Seth’s ability to shoot from long-range could prove vital to their success. The return of fellow guard De'Anthony Melton is also on the horizon, raising questions about how playing time will be allocated among the guards.

Despite the challenges, Seth Curry’s return to Golden State adds a hopeful narrative as the team looks to turn their fortunes around.