Seth Green Reflects on Iconic Role in ‘Can’t Hardly Wait’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actor Seth Green is looking back on his breakout role in the 1998 teen film ‘Can’t Hardly Wait.’ At just 24, Green had already amassed over 30 film and television roles but found something special in the character Kenny Fisher.

In an interview, Green recalled, “I read it and knew that Kenny Fisher could be a breakout character if I worked my ass off. He’s such a great character because he’s so deeply insecure. It was a role I really wanted, and when I got the job, I was like, I’m going to kill this part.”

The film was a commercial success, earning $25 million at the box office. It featured a memorable ensemble cast, including Lauren Ambrose and Ethan Embry, and has since achieved cult classic status among teen films.

Kenny Fisher, who is portrayed as a nerdy high school virgin obsessed with hip-hop culture, embarks on a comedic quest to lose his virginity. Despite his limited screen time, the character resonated with audiences, establishing himself as a fan favorite thanks to Green’s memorable performance.

Green described the character’s iconic look, saying, “I said to the costume designer, ‘This kid had to realistically choose these clothes. He had to pick these pants; he had to pick these shoes.’ He spent hours, days, years thinking about this moment: This is the night I’m going to have sex.”

The film continues to be a cultural touchstone, evoking nostalgia for the late ‘90s and the struggles of teenage life.