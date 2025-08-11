Seth MacFarlane Calls for More Hope in Hollywood Storytelling

LOS ANGELES, CA – Seth MacFarlane, the Oscar-nominated creator of popular shows, has voiced his concerns about the negative trends dominating contemporary storytelling in Hollywood. In a recent podcast interview, he emphasized the need for more projects that inspire hope during these uncertain times.

MacFarlane lamented the prevalence of dystopian narratives, stating, “That’s why I did … because when I was a kid, Hollywood was providing that voice in various forms. There was a lot of hope, and some of the blame lies right here in this town. The dishes that we are serving up are so dystopian and so pessimistic.” He further explained that while there is much to be pessimistic about, it creates a one-sided view of the world.

He compared the current trend to a time when shows like “Star Trek” provided blueprints for how to achieve a better future, stating, “They’re certainly giving us a lot of cautionary tales, but where are the blueprints that they once gave us for how to do things correctly?” He insisted that storytelling should not only present grim outcomes, but also showcase possibilities for positive change.

MacFarlane noted a growing focus on antiheroes in Hollywood since the start of shows like “The Sopranos.” He remarked, “That’s the only thing really that Hollywood can do that’s worthwhile because as we all learned from this election, nobody gives a f— what celebrities think. What we do do well is tell stories. And we’re not doing the best job right now of telling those stories in a way that gives people hope.”

Amidst his critique, MacFarlane expressed cautious optimism about his own show, “The Orville,” which transitioned to Hulu for its third season after initially airing on Fox. He hinted that while he has yet to finalize plans for a fourth season, he remains hopeful for its future.

MacFarlane’s comments reflect a growing sentiment within the entertainment industry, where many believe it’s time to move beyond cautionary tales and create narratives that inspire hope and positivity.