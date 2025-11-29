Entertainment
Seth Meyers’ Daughter Stuns Audience During Thanksgiving Show
New York, NY—Seth Meyers surprised viewers on the Thanksgiving episode of ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers‘ by inviting his three children—Ashe, 9, Axel, 7, and Adelaide, 4—on stage. The segment became an instant hit, especially as Adelaide, affectionately known as Addie, showcased her unique charm and humor.
During the segment aired on November 27, 2025, Adelaide captured the audience’s attention with her witty remarks, including a memorable assertion that the subway ride to the studio ‘smelled like diarrhea.’ This comedic line received uproarious laughter from the crowd and showcased her fearless spirit in front of a live audience.
Seth, appearing both amused and perplexed, tried to keep up with his children’s antics. When he asked what they dressed up as for their holiday cards, Adelaide declared she was an ‘Elf-aba.’ Initially confused, Seth received clarification from his son Ashe, who explained that they were all dressed as characters from the 2003 holiday film ‘Elf.’
The sweet sibling dynamics were evident when Addie hugged her older brother Ashe, declaring him the ‘sweetest,’ while playfully tapping Axel and saying she loved him but not as much. The close bond between Addie and Ashe particularly shone through, with Seth noting that Ashe was the sibling excited about having a younger sister.
Axel also found his moment to shine when he enthusiastically leaped out of his seat to dance. Seth quipped, ‘Sometimes you can just tell when Axel wants to dance, can’t you?’ This spontaneous moment added an authentic touch, displaying the children’s true personalities.
In a post following the episode, Seth addressed the confusion about Addie’s costume descriptions. He mentioned that she had met actress Cynthia Erivo, known for her role as Elphaba in the musical ‘Wicked,’ prior to the interview, which contributed to her mix-up. He also shared a photo of Addie’s cousin Agnes dressed as a red elf character, clarifying why Addie referred to her as a ‘tomato.’
Fans quickly took to social media, sharing their delight over the children’s appearance, especially Addie’s comedic timing. Comments praised her engaging crowd work, with one user exclaiming, ‘Oh she knows she’s funny!’ The viral segment highlighted the genuine family moments that resonate with audiences, making it clear why Seth Meyers continues to integrate personal family dynamic into his late-night hosting.
Recent Posts
- Injuries Shift Commanders’ Offensive Dynamics Ahead of Final Season Stretch
- Grizzlies Rally to Defeat Clippers 112-107 in NBA Cup Play
- Chiefs-Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Likely to Break NFL Viewership Records
- Diane Ladd Remembered on 90th Birthday by Laura Dern
- Exciting Showdowns Ahead in Liga MX Apertura 2025 Semifinals
- Warriors Triumph Over Pelicans Despite Missing Curry
- Eminem Shocks Fans with Surprise Halftime Show at Lions-Packers Game
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match