Seth Meyers’ Daughter Stuns Audience During Thanksgiving Show

New York, NY—Seth Meyers surprised viewers on the Thanksgiving episode of ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers‘ by inviting his three children—Ashe, 9, Axel, 7, and Adelaide, 4—on stage. The segment became an instant hit, especially as Adelaide, affectionately known as Addie, showcased her unique charm and humor.

During the segment aired on November 27, 2025, Adelaide captured the audience’s attention with her witty remarks, including a memorable assertion that the subway ride to the studio ‘smelled like diarrhea.’ This comedic line received uproarious laughter from the crowd and showcased her fearless spirit in front of a live audience.

Seth, appearing both amused and perplexed, tried to keep up with his children’s antics. When he asked what they dressed up as for their holiday cards, Adelaide declared she was an ‘Elf-aba.’ Initially confused, Seth received clarification from his son Ashe, who explained that they were all dressed as characters from the 2003 holiday film ‘Elf.’

The sweet sibling dynamics were evident when Addie hugged her older brother Ashe, declaring him the ‘sweetest,’ while playfully tapping Axel and saying she loved him but not as much. The close bond between Addie and Ashe particularly shone through, with Seth noting that Ashe was the sibling excited about having a younger sister.

Axel also found his moment to shine when he enthusiastically leaped out of his seat to dance. Seth quipped, ‘Sometimes you can just tell when Axel wants to dance, can’t you?’ This spontaneous moment added an authentic touch, displaying the children’s true personalities.

In a post following the episode, Seth addressed the confusion about Addie’s costume descriptions. He mentioned that she had met actress Cynthia Erivo, known for her role as Elphaba in the musical ‘Wicked,’ prior to the interview, which contributed to her mix-up. He also shared a photo of Addie’s cousin Agnes dressed as a red elf character, clarifying why Addie referred to her as a ‘tomato.’

Fans quickly took to social media, sharing their delight over the children’s appearance, especially Addie’s comedic timing. Comments praised her engaging crowd work, with one user exclaiming, ‘Oh she knows she’s funny!’ The viral segment highlighted the genuine family moments that resonate with audiences, making it clear why Seth Meyers continues to integrate personal family dynamic into his late-night hosting.