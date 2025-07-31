Seth Meyers Holds Hilarious Fake White House Briefing on Late Night

New York, NY – Seth Meyers hosted a comedic take on a White House briefing on Tuesday night’s episode of “Late Night” on NBC. The segment featured Meyers mimicking a press member, asking absurd questions to press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who responded with clips of her previous statements for comedic effect.

On the latest episode, Meyers addressed recent funding cuts from congressional Republicans, commenting, “Tariffs have thrown the economy into chaos. Billions in funding for Medicaid recipients is being cut, and now Republicans are shutting down Congress to avoid a vote on releasing the Epstein files. Are you doing anything we can be excited about?”

In response, a clip of Leavitt asked, “You don’t need to take off your shoes anymore at the airport,” which Meyers acknowledged as a positive change. He then shifted to questioning who might take the blame for the Epstein files, leading to Leavitt’s clip naming Donald Trump Jr. as the scapegoat.

As the skit continued, Meyers also quizzed Leavitt on various topics, asking about items for sale on Trump’s website, to which she humorously replied, “$9 billion worth of crap.” He also asked about toucans, receiving the playful response, “One big beautiful bill,” along with random inquiries about music lyrics.

The bit included a fictional answer to the question, “Who really killed Jeffrey Epstein?” with Leavitt attributing the blame to Hunter Biden in a clip. Viewers enjoyed the playful banter and unexpected punchlines, showcasing the show’s humorous take on serious political topics.

The segment continues a trend of late-night television integrating political satire with contemporary social issues, drawing attention and laughter from their audience. You can catch the full segment in the video available online.