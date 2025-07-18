Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon Earn Emmy Nominations for Late Night Shows

NEW YORK, NY — Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon have been nominated for Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series category, celebrating their digital content from their late-night shows.

The nominations were announced on July 15, 2025, highlighting both hosts’ work on their respective YouTube series — Meyers’ “Corrections” and Fallon’s “During Commercial Break.” They celebrated the achievement and recalled fun behind-the-scenes moments, including a humorous FaceTime call between Meyers and Andy Samberg to discuss film facts.

Meyers, looking stylish as he joked about his acceptance speech preparations, expressed gratitude for the recognition. “I’m trying out tuxedos for the Emmys. I want to look good for my ‘Corrections’ acceptance speech, and the designers are lining up,” he shared.

“Corrections” has earned nominations every year since its inception, while Fallon’s show has also seen significant recognition. Last year, Meyers missed the cut in the Outstanding Talk Series category, which is highly competitive, featuring established contenders like “The Daily Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Due to fewer submissions in this year’s Emmy race, the talk series category shrank from four to three nominees. This year’s nominations reflect a continuing trend of fewer late-night shows on broadcast networks.

Besides their nominations, both hosts are well known for their engaging segments that include viewer interactions and special guests. Fans can catch their shows weeknights on NBC, with episodes available the next day on Peacock. The Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on September 14, 2025.