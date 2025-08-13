Seth Meyers Pokes Fun at Trump’s Press Conference Claims

NEW YORK, NY — Late-night host Seth Meyers ridiculed President Donald Trump’s factually inaccurate claims during a press conference about crime in Washington, D.C., on Monday night. With most hosts on holiday, Meyers used the opportunity to recap Trump’s misleading statements, highlighting his penchant for fabricating statistics.

Trump’s press conference aimed to justify a federal takeover of D.C.’s police force using dubious crime statistics. Meyers pointed out that Trump “has no shame” and simply “rolls with his made-up numbers.” He noted that CNN fact-checked Trump in real-time, revealing that violent crime rates have actually dropped significantly.

“Violent crime is down 26% from last year and 35% since the year before,” Meyers said, mocking Trump’s tendency to base his decisions on exaggerated claims. “We have had presidents who have lied, but never one who was so easy to fact-check.”

During the press conference, Trump veered off-topic to discuss his desire for a new gold ballroom in the White House. Meyers quipped, “Clearly, he fell asleep watching Fox News and woke up in a world of fiction,” labeling Trump’s portrayal of D.C. a “dystopian hellhole.”

When a reporter asked about the administration’s plans to reclassify marijuana while announcing a crime crackdown, Trump responded vaguely with, “We’re looking at it.” Meyers humorously suggested, “Are you guys looking at it or smoking it like five times a day?”

Meyers continued to criticize Trump’s grasp on reality, recalling moments where Trump seemingly confused his travel plans. “He claimed he was going to Russia to meet with Vladimir Putin on Friday, not realizing he would actually meet him in Alaska.”

Concluding his segment, Meyers summarized Trump’s press conference with a clip of the president stating, “It’s embarrassing for me to be up here.” Meyers remarked, “In a way, it’s embarrassing for all of us.”