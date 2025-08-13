Entertainment
Seth Meyers Pokes Fun at Trump’s Press Conference Claims
NEW YORK, NY — Late-night host Seth Meyers ridiculed President Donald Trump’s factually inaccurate claims during a press conference about crime in Washington, D.C., on Monday night. With most hosts on holiday, Meyers used the opportunity to recap Trump’s misleading statements, highlighting his penchant for fabricating statistics.
Trump’s press conference aimed to justify a federal takeover of D.C.’s police force using dubious crime statistics. Meyers pointed out that Trump “has no shame” and simply “rolls with his made-up numbers.” He noted that CNN fact-checked Trump in real-time, revealing that violent crime rates have actually dropped significantly.
“Violent crime is down 26% from last year and 35% since the year before,” Meyers said, mocking Trump’s tendency to base his decisions on exaggerated claims. “We have had presidents who have lied, but never one who was so easy to fact-check.”
During the press conference, Trump veered off-topic to discuss his desire for a new gold ballroom in the White House. Meyers quipped, “Clearly, he fell asleep watching Fox News and woke up in a world of fiction,” labeling Trump’s portrayal of D.C. a “dystopian hellhole.”
When a reporter asked about the administration’s plans to reclassify marijuana while announcing a crime crackdown, Trump responded vaguely with, “We’re looking at it.” Meyers humorously suggested, “Are you guys looking at it or smoking it like five times a day?”
Meyers continued to criticize Trump’s grasp on reality, recalling moments where Trump seemingly confused his travel plans. “He claimed he was going to Russia to meet with Vladimir Putin on Friday, not realizing he would actually meet him in Alaska.”
Concluding his segment, Meyers summarized Trump’s press conference with a clip of the president stating, “It’s embarrassing for me to be up here.” Meyers remarked, “In a way, it’s embarrassing for all of us.”
Recent Posts
- Preston School Board Cuts Spanish Program, Increases Pre-K Costs
- Bullish Global Prices IPO at $37, Valuing Company at $5.4 Billion
- Mayor Bowser Faces New Challenges Amid Trump’s Federal Intervention
- Trump Family Plans New Crypto Treasury Company with $1.5 Billion Goal
- Liverpool Sets Sights on Parma Defender Giovanni Leoni Amid Milan Interest
- Baltimore Weather: Thunderstorms Expected August 13
- Real Madrid Opposes La Liga Match in Miami, Calls for FIFA Action
- Tennessee Vols Prepare for New Era Without Star Running Back
- Spirit Airlines Warns It May Not Survive Another Year
- Christopher Waller Emerges as Top Candidate for Fed Chair
- Flash Floods Hit Raleigh and Surrounding Areas, Causing Damage
- Record High Heat Sweeps Across Both Coasts
- Glacial Outburst Threatens Record Flooding in Juneau, Alaska
- Lottery Jackpots Surge as No Winners Take Home Prizes
- CME Group Lithium Futures Reach Record Trading Volume in 2025
- New NYT Strands Game Highlights Hitchcock Films in Puzzle
- Wordle #1515 Answer Revealed: NOMAD for August 12, 2025
- New York’s Budget Gap Mirrors Great Recession Challenges
- 63-Year-Old Woman and Two Dogs Found Dead After Deerfield Fire
- NOAA Seeks Bids for New Space Weather Operations Contract