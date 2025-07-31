Seth Meyers Reflects on Late Night’s Uncertain Future

New York, NY — Seth Meyers, the host of NBC’s “Late Night,” shared his thoughts on the uncertain future of late-night television during a recent episode of Dax Shepard and Monica Padman‘s podcast.

Meyers, who has hosted the show for over a decade, addressed concerns about the changing landscape of the TV industry. “There is this weird thing that I feel like I shifted from fearing that I wouldn’t be good enough and now my fear is more outside of my control,” Meyers said. “At some point, the ecosystem might not support it.” He expressed that this feeling is strange but acknowledges it is better than believing it’s his own fault.

Despite the challenges, Meyers remains committed to his work. “The only part they’re paying you to do, that’s the only part you’re good at,” he stated. Meyers has seen significant changes since the show’s debut and is grateful for the opportunity he has had. “The world knows Seth Meyers in a way that I’m happy with,” he explained, reflecting on his impact.

Following the cancellation of Stephen Colbert‘s “The Late Show,” Meyers took to Instagram to praise Colbert as a “great” comedian and host, stating he would miss having him on television every night. “I’m excited he can no longer use the excuse that he’s ‘too busy to hang out’ with me,” he added.

This month, CBS announced it was canceling “The Late Show” due to financial issues, leading to criticism and speculation. Colbert, known for his critiques of former President Donald Trump, had made jokes about the reasoning behind his show’s cancellation.

The cancellation aligns with other notable financial adjustments within CBS’s parent company, Paramount, which recently settled a lawsuit with Trump for $16 million and faced scrutiny following Skydance Media’s $8 billion acquisition.

On Truth Social, Trump denied being solely responsible for Colbert’s firing, attributing it to a “pure lack of TALENT” causing CBS losses. CNN has requested comments from CBS regarding these developments.

“The Late Show,” which began airing in 1993 with David Letterman as its host, will conclude in the spring of 2026.